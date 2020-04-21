French food group Danone withdraws 2020 guidance; first-quarter like-for-like sales rise

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen on a product displayed before French food group Danone's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone SA (DANO.PA) on Tuesday withdrew its financial guidance for 2020, due to coronavirus-related uncertainties, but posted higher first quarter sales on increased consumption of its dairy, plant-based and nutrition products.

However, the world’s largest yoghurt maker said that despite the health crisis, its like-for-like sales rose a stronger-than-expected 3.7% to 6.138 billion euros ($6.65 billion) in the first quarter.

Increased at-home consumption and stock-piling in North America and Europe in March due to government-imposed lockdowns boosted its essential dairy and plant-based products and specialized nutrition units.

This, in turn, offset a 6.8% fall in waters division sales, where sales were more impacted by food service channel closure as around 40% of the division’s sales are normally consumed away from home, it said.

“Given the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty around the severity, the duration, and the multitude of its impacts, upside and downside, across our different markets, Danone is not in a position to accurately assess its impact on its 2020 financial performance beyond the initial pantry loading trends observed in the month of March in Europe and North America,” the statement said.

For 2020, Danone previously targeted like-for-like sales growth of 2-4% and an operating margin above 15%. These goals had already been revised down in February.