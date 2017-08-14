Activist Fund Corvex has $400 million stake in Danone: Bloomberg

Keith Meister, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Corvex Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., in this file photo dated May 8, 2017.

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Corvex Management owns shares in French food group Danone SA (DANO.PA) worth about $400 million because it views the company as significantly undervalued, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund, run by Keith Meister, doesn't currently plan to publicly push for management changes or launch a proxy fight against the yogurt maker though the stance could change, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2vVwxiE)

The New York Post reported earlier on Sunday that Danone could be a takeover target.

Corvex did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Danone declined to comment.