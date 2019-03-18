Danske Bank investors reject independent investigation into scandal

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank shareholders on Monday voted against a proposal from Brussels-based consultancy firm Deminor for an independent investigation into the Danish bank’s involvement in alleged money laundering.

Deminor, which specializes in representing institutional investors in class actions against public listed companies, last month sent a letter to Danske Bank’s board saying it would “seek the appointment of an independent investigator” at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.

Danske is under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States over 200 billion euros ($227 billion) in suspicious payments that flowed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.