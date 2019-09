FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Trust in Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) has collapsed amid its involvement in a damaging money laundering scandal said the bank’s Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang on Wednesday as he vowed to strengthen the bank’s defense.

“At Danske Bank we talk a lot about rebuilding trust, because our trust has collapsed,” said Vogelzang at a banking event in Copenhagen organized by business daily Borsen.