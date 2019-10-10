Business News
Danske Bank initiates hiring freeze amid higher compliance costs

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) has initiated a hiring freeze in non-critical positions to cope with rising compliance costs and a tough business environment, the bank said on Thursday.

“The hiring freeze comes after we’ve seen higher compliance costs and costs related to our anti-money laundering efforts,” a spokesman said.

The bank has been involved in a major money laundering scandal. It said last year it had channeled 200 billion euros ($220 billion) of payments through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, many of which the bank said were suspicious.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair

