Danske Bank appoints new CFO from Commerzbank

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) on Thursday announced the appointment of Stephan Engels from Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) as chief financial officer to replace Christian Baltzer.

The bank also appointed Berit Behring as new head of wealth management, while Jim Ditmore will step down as chief operating officer.

The changes come after Chris Vogelzang was appointed CEO in June.

Danske is seeking to restore trust in the bank after its involvement in one of the world’s biggest money laundering scandals via its branch in Estonia.