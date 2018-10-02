FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 6:09 AM / in an hour

Danske Bank whistleblower invited to testify before EU parliament committee

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The whistleblower who helped reveal alleged money laundering at Danske Bank’s (DANSKE.CO) Estonian branch has been invited to testify at the European Parliament’s special committee on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance, chairman of the committee Dane Jeppe Kofod said on Facebook.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

The whistleblower was Briton Howard Wilkinson, a former head of Danske Bank’s trading business in the Baltics, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported last week. The invitation is for Nov 21, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

