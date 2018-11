FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank building before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) processed payments for Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) in Estonia but ended the relationship in 2015 after it found suspicious activity, a spokesman for the German lender said on Monday.

“Our role was to process payments for Danske Bank,” he said. “We terminated the relationship in 2015 after identifying suspicious activity.”