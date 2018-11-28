Danish prosecutor charges Danske Bank over money laundering allegations

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) said the Danish state prosecutor had filed preliminary charges against the bank for allegedly violating the country’s anti-money laundering act in relation to it Estonian branch.

“We did expect to be preliminarily charged by (the prosecutor) in continuation of the findings and conclusions of the investigations we presented in September this year,” said acting Chief Executive Jesper Nielsen in a statement in English.

Danske Bank is involved in a money laundering scandal at its Estonian branch that involves suspicious transactions between 2007 and 2016 totaling 200 billion euros ($225 billion).