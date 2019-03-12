Danske Bank nominates Oslo Bors CEO as board candidate

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The board of scandal-hit Danske Bank’s has nominated Bente Avnung Landsnes, the CEO of Oslo Bors ASA, as candidate for the board to be elected at the annual general meeting on March 18.

“I have broad experience of both banks and the capital markets over several years, also in working together with the FSA,” she told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to Denmark’s financial watchdog.

Danske is under investigation in the United States, Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain over some 200 billion euros ($226 billion) in payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian unit.