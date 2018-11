FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank flags flutter at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank handled about $150 billion in potentially suspicious transactions as a correspondent bank for Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The WSJ cited a preliminary internal investigation at Deutsche.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.