German watchdog asks Deutsche to supply information on Danske: source

People are silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin has asked Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to supply information on its dealings with Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), which is ensnarled in money laundering allegations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

After a fast evaluation of the data, Bafin will decide whether to launch a formal probe into Deutsche Bank, the source added.

Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank confirmed for the first time that it had acted as a correspondent bank for Danske Bank in Estonia.

“Our role was to process payments for Danske Bank,” a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said. “We terminated the relationship in 2015 after identifying suspicious activity.”

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Bafin was trying to determine to what extent Deutsche, as correspondent bank, should have been aware of who was behind the transactions it was helping to process.