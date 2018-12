FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s board of directors on Friday elected top shareholder A. P. Moller Holding’s candidate, Karsten Dybvad, as its new chairman.

Dybvad had been elected to the board at an extraordinary general meeting in Copenhagen on Friday following A. P. Moller Holding’s ousting of former chairman Ole Andersen over a major money laundering scandal.