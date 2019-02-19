Estonian regulator to close Danske Bank unit: TV report

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s financial supervisory authority has decided to close Danske Bank’s Estonian operation, broadcaster ERR reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

A spokeswoman for the Finantsinspektsioon watchdog declined to comment, saying it would issue a statement later.

Danske Bank has said it has started to close down its Estonian business after an investigation into alleged money laundering.

A Danske Bank representative was not immediately available to comment.