Estonian regulator to close Danske Bank unit: TV report

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s financial supervisory authority has decided to close Danske Bank’s Estonian operation, broadcaster ERR reported on Tuesday without citing sources.
A spokeswoman for the Finantsinspektsioon watchdog declined to comment, saying it would issue a statement later.
Danske Bank has said it has started to close down its Estonian business after an investigation into alleged money laundering.
A Danske Bank representative was not immediately available to comment.
