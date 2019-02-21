Investor Browder to file criminal complaint against Swedbank

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Bill Browder, founder and CEO of investment fund Hermitage Capital Management, intends to file a criminal complaint against Swedbank with Swedish authorities over its involvement in alleged Baltic money laundering transactions, he said on Thursday.

“It is my intention to file a criminal complaint against Swedbank,” Browder told Reuters, declining to specify when he would file the complaint.

Danske is being investigated in five countries over some 200 billion euros ($226 billion) of suspicious payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian branch.

Swedish TV said on Wednesday that documents showed at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.30 billion) had been transferred between accounts at Swedbank and Danske in the Baltics between 2007 and 2015, prompting Estonia to investigate the allegations.