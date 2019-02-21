Swedbank initiates external review of money laundering report

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank said on Thursday it was appointing audit firm EY to carry out an external investigation after a media report linked the bank to a Baltic money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.

“Preventing and averting money laundering is one of the bank’s most important responsibilities. Therefore, I have given EY a broad mandate to independently and thoroughly investigate the information that was presented on the TV program,” Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen said in a statement.

The bank also said EY would also have the opportunity to request additional material from Swedbank as part of its probe.