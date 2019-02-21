Sweden, Estonia to jointly probe Swedbank over alleged money laundering

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish and Estonian finance watchdogs have opened a joint investigation into allegations that Swedbank played a role in the Baltic money laundering involving Danske Bank, the two supervisory bodies said on Thursday.

A Wednesday Swedish TV report alleged that money laundering could have occurred in relation to at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.30 billion) that had been transferred between Baltics accounts at Swedbank and Danske between 2007 and 2015.

“The information disclosed by (Swedish TV) is very serious and together with our Estonian colleagues we will thoroughly investigate the matter to make a comprehensive and in-depth assessment,” the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s Director General Erik Thedeen said in a statement.