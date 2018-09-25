Danish FSA could have examined Danske Bank more critically: minister

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Financial Services Authority could have been more critical in its examination of Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) regarding a money laundering case linked to the bank’s Estonian branch, business minister Rasmus Jarlov said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

He told an open parliament committee meeting that the FSA in its newly reopened investigation of the case would look into whether the bank could be held responsible for having given wrong information to the regulator.