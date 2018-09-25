FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 25, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danish FSA could have examined Danske Bank more critically: minister

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Financial Services Authority could have been more critical in its examination of Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) regarding a money laundering case linked to the bank’s Estonian branch, business minister Rasmus Jarlov said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

He told an open parliament committee meeting that the FSA in its newly reopened investigation of the case would look into whether the bank could be held responsible for having given wrong information to the regulator.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Writing by Teis Jensen; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.