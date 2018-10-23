Danish minister concerned that Danske Bank may have misinformed regulator

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Business Minister Rasmus Jarlov expressed concern on Tuesday that Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) apparently gave wrong information to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) in relation to a money laundering scandal in Estonia.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

“It is highly criticizable that the bank apparently has given wrong information to the FSA during this very long period,” Jarlov told a meeting of the Danish parliament’s business committee. “That is very serious”.

“We must see if a liability could be claimed in this regard,” he said. “I think it is prudent that the FSA is examining this,” he said.

He said it was important to find out if the bank deliberately gave apparently wrong information or if the bank did so unwittingly due to insufficient overview of its own business.