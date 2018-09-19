FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Danske Bank CEO resigns over money laundering scandal

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Thomas Borgen would resign due to a scandal related to past money laundering through its Estonian branch.

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank flag flutters at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

“It is clear that Danske Bank has failed to live up to its responsibility in the case of possible money laundering in Estonia. I deeply regret this,” Borgen said in a statement.

The bank also lowered its expectations for annual net profit to 16-17 billion Danish crowns from 18-20 billion.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely

