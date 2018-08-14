FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
August 14, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danske Bank has lost 28,000 private customers this year: polling firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank has lost 28,000 private customers in its home market Denmark in the first six months of 2018, according to new figures from polling firm Voxmeter, seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Public confidence in Denmark’s largest lender has dropped as allegations its Estonia branch was involved in money laundering between 2007 and 2015 have intensified this year.

The bank has launched its own investigation into the allegations and will present its findings in September.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.