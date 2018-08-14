Danske Bank has lost 28,000 private customers this year: polling firm

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank has lost 28,000 private customers in its home market Denmark in the first six months of 2018, according to new figures from polling firm Voxmeter, seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Public confidence in Denmark’s largest lender has dropped as allegations its Estonia branch was involved in money laundering between 2007 and 2015 have intensified this year.

The bank has launched its own investigation into the allegations and will present its findings in September.