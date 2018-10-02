Danske Bank whistleblower to consider EU parliament invitation: lawyer

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A whistleblower who helped reveal suspected money laundering at Danske Bank will consider an invitation from an EU parliament committee, his lawyer said on Tuesday, adding there is a “good chance” he will attend a hearing next month.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

Last week, Danish newspaper Berlingske named the whistleblower as Howard Wilkinson, a former head of Danske Bank’s trading business in the Baltics.

Wilkinson’s lawyer Stephen Kohn of Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto said he had not yet received the invitation. Wilkinson is not obliged to accept the European Parliament’s invitation.

Danske last month reported that 200 billion euros ($235 billion) of payments moved through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. It said that many of the transactions it had analysed appeared suspicious.