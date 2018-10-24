Danske Bank whistleblower to testify before European parliament: lawyer

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Howard Wilkinson, the whistleblower who helped to reveal suspected money laundering at Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), has accepted an invitation to testify before the European Parliament, his lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

Danske reported last month that 200 billion euros ($235 billion) of payments moved through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. It said many of the transactions it had analyzed appeared suspicious.

The European Parliament said this month it would invite Wilkinson, a British trader in Danske Bank’s Estonia office at the time, to testify on Nov. 21 before its special committee on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance.

Danish parliamentarians had also asked him to testify.

“Mr. Wilkinson has agreed to testify before the Danish and European Parliaments,” U.S. attorney Stephen M. Kohn, who represents Wilkinson, said in a statement emailed to Reuters late on Tuesday.

A report in Wall Street Journal on Tuesday detailed how Wilkinson uncovered the large scandal, which has led Danske Bank’s former chief executive Thomas Borgen to resign and almost halved Danske Bank share price since February.