Danske Bank whistleblower was former Baltics trading head: Denmark's Berlingske

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The internal whistleblower who helped reveal alleged money laundering at Danske Bank’s (DANSKE.CO) Estonian branch was Howard Wilkinson, a former head of its trading business in the Baltics, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported on Wednesday.

A general view of the Danske Bank in Copenhagen, Denmark September 25, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Berlingske, which has published a series of revelations in the developing Danske Bank scandal, said Wilkinson, a Briton who was head of the bank’s Danske Markets trading unit in the Baltics from 2007 to 2014, had confirmed his role in an email to the newspaper after he was named by Estonian media.

Danske Bank’s CEO resigned last week after an inquiry revealed that 200 billion euros ($235 billion) of payments, many of which the bank said were suspicious, had been moved through its Estonian branch over a period of eight years.

“I can confirm that I worked as Head of Markets in the Baltics based in Tallinn from 2007 until my last working day in April 2014, just four months after my first whistleblower report to the top management in Copenhagen,” the newspaper reported Wilkinson as saying in the email.

Reuters has been unable to contact Wilkinson, while Danske Bank declined to comment on Wednesday.

Wilkinson warned Danske Bank’s executive board in Copenhagen in 2013 and 2014 about suspicious activities at the Estonian branch, Berlingske, which said it has been in contact with him for months, reported.