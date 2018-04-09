Danske Bank's head of Baltic Business Banking exits

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s (DANSKE.CO) head of Baltic Business Banking Tonu Vanajuur has left the bank, he said in a post on the social network Linkedin.

His post on Saturday came two days after a senior executive, Lars Morch, quit the bank after the bank concluded there should have been an earlier and deeper inquiry into alleged money laundering at its Estonian branch.

Vanajuur’s resignation was not related to the money laundering scandal, he told Estonian business newspaper Aripaev on Monday.

Danske Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.