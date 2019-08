FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has reported Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) to the police for overcharging customers, the financial watchdog said on Friday.

The FSA said in June it was investigating the bank for failing to inform customers that it expected a poor performance from its Flexinvest Fri investment product and for continuing to sell it to new customers.