Deminor seeks independent investigation of Danske Bank

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Brussels-based consultancy firm Deminor said on Tuesday it would seek shareholder backing for an independent investigation of Danske Bank’s involvement in money laundering.

Deminor, which specializes in representing institutional investors in class actions against public listed companies, said it had sent a letter to Danske Bank’s board saying it would “seek the appointment of an independent investigator” at the bank’s shareholders meeting on March 18.

Danske is under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States over 200 billion euros ($227 billion) in suspicious payments which flowed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.