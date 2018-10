COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s financial services authority trusted Danske Bank’s own information too much and should have been more critical of the data, business minister Rasmus Jarlov said on Wednesday.

Jarlov said in a written answer to a question from another politician that the FSA has admitted it has trusted the bank too much and should have been more critical, and that he agrees with those conclusions.