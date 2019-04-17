EU banking watchdog ends probe of Estonian, Danish regulators over Danske Bank

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The EU banking watchdog has closed an investigation of financial regulators in Estonia and Denmark in relation to suspected money laundering activities by Danske Bank after it did not find any breach of EU law, the Estonian FSA said on Wednesday.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) in February said it had opened a formal investigation into a possible breach of EU law by Estonian and Danish regulators.

Denmark’s largest bank Danske Bank, has admitted that 200 billion euros ($226 billion) of suspicious transactions flowed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.