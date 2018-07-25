Kremlin critic Browder expands criminal complaint against Danske Bank

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Bill Browder, once the biggest foreign money manager in Russia who is now campaigning to expose corruption, has filed a criminal complaint against Denmark’s Danske Bank in Estonia.

FILE PHOTO: A logo for Denmark's Danske Bank is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Two weeks ago Browder filed a criminal complaint against the bank with Danish authorities over alleged money laundering at the bank’s Estonian branch in the past.

“We can confirm that he has filed a complaint but the exact content of that complaint we are not at liberty to disclose to the general public,” a spokesman for Estonia’s Prosecutor’s Office told Reuters.

A Danske Bank spokesman said the bank was looking into the new complaint and would decide whether to comment on it later on Wednesday.

Bill Browder did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.