Business News
August 25, 2020 / 7:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danske Bank says Corporate & Institutions boss Groot to leave

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Danske bank headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) said on Tuesday that Jakob Groot, a member of the bank’s executive team and head of its Corporate & Institutions unit, will leave the bank as part of an organisational change.

Under the restructuring, commercial activities will be organised in two business units - one serving retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses headed by Glenn Söderholm, and one serving large corporates and institutional customers headed by Berit Behring, the bank said.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below