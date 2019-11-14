Danish prosecutor charges Danske Bank for overcharging customers

FILE PHOTO: A Danske bank sign is seen on a bank's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) said on Thursday it has been preliminary charged by the Danish prosecutor for overcharging customers for an investment product.

“We agree that this is a serious matter and that we have not lived up to what our customers should rightfully expect of us,” Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang said in a statement.

Denmark’s financial watchdog reported Danske Bank to the police in August.

It said the bank had failed to inform customers that it expected a poor performance from its Flexinvest Fri investment product and for continuing to sell it to new customers after raising fees associated with it in 2017.