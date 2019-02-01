Danske Bank to spend 2 billion euros on anti-money laundering efforts

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen on a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank, under investigation for suspicious payments through its Estonian branch, said on Friday it would step up anti-money laundering efforts via investments of up to 2 billion euros ($2.29 billion).

The bank is being investigated in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States over 200 billion euros ($229 billion) of suspicious payments through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

“On the basis of learning from the Estonia case and a general review of our efforts and ambitions within AML (anti-money laundering), we have decided to accelerate our AML improvement efforts over the next three years through earmarked investments of up to 2 billion Danish crowns ($307 million),” the bank said in its full-year earnings report.

In the results, the bank proposed a slightly lower than expected dividend for 2018 of 8.5 Danish crowns per share for 2018, lower than the 8.64 crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Danske also said it expected a net profit in the range of 14-16 billion crowns in 2019, from the 15.00 billion in 2018, in-line with the 15.04 billion expected by analysts for 2019.

In December, the bank downgraded its forecast for 2018 net profit for the second time in 2018 to around 15 billion crowns from an earlier forecast of 16-17 billion to reflect weak markets in the fourth quarter.

The bank had already cut the forecast from 18 billion-20 billion crowns in September.