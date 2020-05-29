Danish state prosecutor drops investigation of Danske Bank auditor EY

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s state prosecutor has dropped its investigation into whether accountant EY breached anti-money laundering laws in connection with its audit of Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), the Danish Business Authority (DBA) said on Friday.

The DBA, which reported EY to authorities last year, said it had been notified by the prosecutor that the investigation had been halted because there was “no reasonable suspicion that any criminal offense has been committed”.