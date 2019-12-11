Danish regulator tells Danske Bank to strengthen market surveillance

FILE PHOTO: A Danske bank sign in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish regulator said on Wednesday it had ordered Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) to strengthen surveillance of orders and transactions involving securities, following an inspection.

The inspection, conducted from November 2018 to November 2019, found “extensive and significant deficiencies in the bank’s market surveillance and system support,” the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said.

It also said it had ordered Danske to strengthen automated alerts for market abuse.