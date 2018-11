FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen in front of one of the bank's office buildings in Frankfurt, Germany, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) played a secondary role as a so-called correspondent bank to Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), limiting the need to know about the people behind the transactions, the German lender’s regulation chief said on Wednesday.

Chief Regulatory Officer Sylvie Matherat said that Deutsche Bank took action once it noticed suspicious transactions.