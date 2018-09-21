Finnish financial watchdog looks into Danske Bank money laundering scandal

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s financial supervisory authority (FIN-FSA) said on Friday that it was watching developments in Danske Bank’s (DANSKE.CO) money laundering scandal.

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

“We are following and analyzing the situation closely. However, we have not yet made or published any official statements on our next possible moves,” said Samu Kurri, Head of Department, Financial Analysis and Operational Risks at the FIN-FSA.

“As always, we are doing close cooperation with our colleagues in other FSAs.”

Danske’s Estonian branch, which is at the center of a money laundering scandal, was owned until 2007 by Finland’s Sampo (SAMPO.HE).

Sampo has said that it has not been aware of any criminal activity in the Estonian business during its ownership.