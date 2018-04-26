Brazilian shoemaker Dass may cancel IPO on weak demand: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Dass Nordeste Calçados e Artigos Esportivos SA may cancel its initial public offering because of weak demand, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Healthcare providers Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA (GNDI3.SA) and Hapvida Participações e Investimentos SA (HAPV3.SA) went public this week in the first successful listings of the year on the São Paulo stock exchange. But three Brazilian companies have called off IPOs this year as uncertainty about the October presidential election unsettles investors.

Dass would raise about 1 billion reais ($287 million) if the offering prices in the middle of the range on Thursday.

($1 = 3.48 reais)