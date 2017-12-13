Dassault ends Falcon 5X jet program with Safran, turns to Pratt & Whitney

PARIS (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation said on Wednesday that it would drop a contract with Safran for the development of a Falcon business jet engine and that it would launch a new project powered by U.S. rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

Dassault said that Safran had informed it in the fall of 2017 about an additional delay and new performance shortfall in Silvercrest business-jet engine development, making the 2020 entry into service of the aircraft impossible.

“Considering the magnitude of the risks involved both on the technical and schedule aspects of the Silvercrest program, Dassault Aviation initiates the termination process of the Silvercrest contract,” Dassault Aviation said in a statement.

Safran had already taken a 654 million euros ($720 million) non-cash charge for the delays earlier last year and said in a statement on Wednesday that it added no further provisions.

Dassault said that there was still a strong market need for a new long range aircraft with a large cabin.

“I have decided to launch a new Falcon project powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada engines, featuring the same cross section as the Falcon 5X...and scheduled to enter into service in 2022,” Dassault Chief Executive Eric Trappier said.