(Reuters) - France’s Dassault Systemes (DAST.PA) said on Wednesday it was raising its full year earnings per share (EPS) guidance, as the number of companies adopting its 3DExperience software increased.

The maker of design and production software now targets full year EPS of 2.95-3.00 euros ($3.45-$3.50), compared with its previous guidance of 2.83-2.88 euros.