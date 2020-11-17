French tech and software group Dassault Systemes forecasts more growth

PARIS (Reuters) - French technology and software company Dassault Systemes issued a new financial outlook on Tuesday, forecasting solid growth in its cash flow over the next few years.

“Our revenue initiatives will likely drive our Cloud footprint up significantly, representing about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in potential cloud software non-IFRS revenue by 2025,” said Dassault Systemes Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Pascal Daloz.

“We also see significant growth in operating cash flow, with an average annual operating cash flow of about 1.5 billion euros over this 2020-2024 timeframe, enabling us to maintain significant financial flexibility to advance our strategic priorities,” said Daloz.

($1 = 0.8437 euros)