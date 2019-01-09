Alibaba buys German data analysis start-up: Handelsblatt

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen inside DingTalk office, an offshoot of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. Picture taken July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA.N) has acquired German data analysis start-up data Artisans for about 90 million euros ($103.1 million), German business daily Handelsblatt reported in its Wednesday edition.

“This is a strategic acquisition,” founders of the Berlin-based company, Kostas Tzoumas and Stephen Ewen, were quoted as saying.

Alibaba this week announced it was deepening its partnership with data Artisans and collaborating to build up a software to process large amounts of data.

($1 = 0.8728 euros)