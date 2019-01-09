Alibaba buys German data analysis start-up: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA.N) has acquired German data analysis start-up data Artisans for about 90 million euros ($103.1 million), German business daily Handelsblatt reported in its Wednesday edition.
“This is a strategic acquisition,” founders of the Berlin-based company, Kostas Tzoumas and Stephen Ewen, were quoted as saying.
Alibaba this week announced it was deepening its partnership with data Artisans and collaborating to build up a software to process large amounts of data.
($1 = 0.8728 euros)
Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier