Veteran of Facebook, Google cases takes plaintiff-side privacy practice to new firm

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs’ law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler has picked up cybersecurity and technology partner David Straite, who for the last decade has been involved in cases against Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and other technology companies.

Straite, whom DiCello Levitt touted as “the nation’s leading voice for the recognition of property interests in personal data,” joins the firm in New York from plaintiffs’ firm Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer.

Defense-side law firms have been aggressively hiring lawyers with privacy and cybersecurity expertise. Straite said he expects more moves among lawyers with such experience within the plaintiffs’ bar, too.

“The future of data privacy litigation are the big cases,” Straite said. “The future will require resources and focus and scale.”

DiCello Levitt opened its New York office in 2019 when it added commercial litigator Greg Gutzler, a former partner at firms including Korein Tillery and Husch Blackwell. The firm, formed in 2017, lists 23 lawyers on its website, with additional offices in Chicago, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C.

Straite said his practice has a threefold focus: cybersecurity and data privacy, investor protection and appellate work. “I would hope to keep sharp in all three, but of course, the focus here is to work with Amy (Keller) and grow,” he said.

Keller leads the firm’s cybersecurity and technology law group. She has held leadership roles in several major privacy class actions in recent years, including multidistrict litigation against Equifax Inc and Marriott International Inc over massive data breaches.

“David’s arrival at the firm could not come at a better time, as we’ve seen an ever-increasing demand for deep expertise in cybersecurity, data privacy, and technology litigation,” Keller said in a statement. She also pointed to his corporate governance and securities litigation experience.

Kaplan Fox didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure. Before joining the plaintiffs’ bar, Straite was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Blank Rome.

Straite and his new firm highlighted his work in a nearly 10-year case against Facebook that accused the company of privacy violations for allegedly tracking users’ internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the litigation in April 2020. Facebook sought U.S. Supreme Court review of a question involving a federal wiretap law – which the court declined – but Straite said the “real value” of the appellate ruling was its holding on economic injury.

He’s also been involved in litigation that alleges Google causes its Chrome browser to send users’ personal data to Google even if users have not chosen to “sync” the browser with a Google account. A California federal judge in March granted Google’s motion to dismiss some of claims, but let others proceed, including related to property interest in data, Straite said.