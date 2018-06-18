WestJet founder to start new U.S. budget airline: report

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) and JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) founder David Neeleman is planning to launch a new budget airline in the United States, with $100 million in startup capital, according to a report from the Airline Weekly.

FILE PHOTO - Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S/A's (Azul) Chief Executive and founder David Neeleman, gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The airline, tentatively called Moxy, has secured orders for 60 Bombardier CS300 aircraft, the publication said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/2HYULKP)

The report also said that former Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Robert Milton and former International Lease Finance Corp CEO Henri Courpron are among early investors along with Neeleman himself.

Bombardier declined to comment on the report, while Neeleman was not immediately available for comment.