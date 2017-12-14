DaVita pharmacy unit settles U.S. billing probe for $63.7 million

(Reuters) - A pharmacy services unit of DaVita Inc will pay $63.7 million to resolve allegations that it improperly billed federal healthcare programs for medications and paid illegal financial inducements to patients, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The settlement announced on Thursday will resolve an investigation by the Justice Department into DaVita Rx LLC, a national pharmacy that specializes in serving kidney disease patients.

The deal resolved claims that DaVita Rx billed government healthcare programs like Medicare and Medicaid for medications that were never shipped, that were later returned or that did not comply with documentation requirements, the department said.

The settlement also resolved claims that Coppell, Texas-based DaVita Rx violated a the federal Anti-Kickback Statute by paying unlawful financial inducements to patients covered by federal healthcare programs, the department said.

“Improper billing practices and unlawful financial inducements to health program beneficiaries can drive up our nation’s health care costs,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler said in a statement.

DaVita had no immediate comment.

The settlement will resolve claims that DaVita disclosed itself to the government and that were also contained in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two former DaVita Rx employees, Patsy Gallian and Monique Jones.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016 under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue companies on the government’s behalf to recover taxpayer money paid out based on fraudulent claims.

If successful, whistleblowers receive a percentage of the recovery. In this case, the Justice Department said Gallian and Jones will receive about $2.1 million.

The case is U.S. ex rel. Gallian v. DaVita Rx, LLC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 16-cv-0943.