Merkel to attend Davos and discuss Europe, Africa, AI

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will give a speech to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos next Wednesday, before holding discussions on artificial intelligence and Europe the same day, her spokesman said on Friday.

Next Thursday, Merkel will meet leading businesswomen before taking part in talks on Africa. She will also hold a batch of bilateral meetings during her two-day stay at the Swiss resort, the spokesman added, without saying who she would meet.

Germany’s transport, defense, economy and health ministers will also attend the Davos forum, their ministries said.