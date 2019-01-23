Japan's Abe calls for transition period in Britain's exit from EU

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he hopes there is a transitional period for Britain’s exit from the European Union as many Japanese companies have made investment inroads into the country.

Abe also reiterated his resolve to raise Japan’s consumption tax rate to 10 percent from 8 percent in October as scheduled.

“We are in an environment where we are able to raise consumption tax,” Abe said in a seminar at the World Economic Forum in Davos.