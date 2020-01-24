What to expect at Davos on Friday

General view of the Davos Congress Centre, where the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting takes place, in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Here’s what to watch for on the final day of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting:

GRETA STRIKE

Greta Thunberg will stage a “strike” with other climate activists in the center of Davos at 0930 GMT.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

ECB President Christine Lagarde, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz are the headline acts on the last day with a session on the global economic outlook at 1030 GMT.

CENTRAL BANKERS

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau and President of the Central Bank of the Netherlands Klass Knot will talk about the centrality of central banks at 0930 GMT