Alibaba CEO: China's consumption power makes it 'self-sufficient market'

FILE PHOTO: Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group delivers a speech during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival in Shanghai, China, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said on Thursday China’s huge consumption power makes its economy a “self-sufficient market” that can serve as a key driver of global growth.

“China has a lot of opportunities. Trade war is only one matter,” Zhang told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos, playing down the impact of Beijing’s fierce trade dispute with the United States.