Argentine central bank chief says looking at forex purchase limit

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed governor of Argentina's central bank, Guido Sandleris, arrives for a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Argentine Central Bank Governor Guido Sandleris said on Wednesday that the bank’s monetary policy committee would be looking at its current daily limit on foreign exchange purchases of up to $50 million.

He said in coming weeks the bank would look at “the amount of purchases that the central bank would undertake if the peso were to appreciate beyond the non-intervention zone”.

On Tuesday, the bank bought its maximum $50 million at an average price of 37.597 pesos per dollar in the foreign exchange market, part of its effort to maintain the currency in a trading band agreed with the International Monetary Fund.